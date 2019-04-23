  • search
    Amidst growing criticism, CJI assigns Justice Bobde to decide on next course of action

    New Delhi, Apr 23: In the wake of the ongoing crisis in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has asked Justice S A Bobde to decide on the next steps on the matter.

    The CJI came in for criticism for calling a special sitting on April 20 to deal with the sexual misconduct complaint against himself.

    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

    On Monday morning, the judges of the Supreme Court held an informal meeting. After explaining his version, he assigned the matter to Justice Bobde, who is in line to succeed Justice Gogoi as the CJI.

    SC lawyers' body ups the heat against CJI

    Meanwhile two Supreme Court lawyers' bodies have questioned the sun motu proceedings initiated on Saturday over the sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman.

    The SC Advocate on Record Association and the SC Bar Association expressed displeasure over the procedural impropriety shown by the CJI and the violation of procedure. They have also demanded a full court inquiry into the allegations.

    On Saturday, it may be recalled that the CJI had presided over a special Bench to take up the charges in some news portals. Although he did not sign the order, he left it to the wisdom of the media. He however rubbished the charges and said that there were certain forces who wanted to deactivate the office of the CJI.

    The Supreme Court Bar Association following an emergency meeting passed a resolution in which it was stated that the procedure that was adopted on Saturday was in violation of the procedure established by law as well as the principles of natural justice.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
