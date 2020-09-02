Amidst face off with China, why the Indian forces will not budge from the heights

New Delhi, Sep 02: The Indian forces will not move from the heights as they are within India's perception of the Line of Actual Control.

The Peoples Liberation Army was checkmated by the Indian forces after the Chinese tried to manoeuvre several heights near the southern bank of Pangong Tso, Rezang La, Requin La and Spanggur Gap on August 29-30.

Officials tell OneIndia the Indian forces did not cross the Line of Actual Control. The move made by our forces was to prevent the PLA, who tried to dislodge our soldiers. They also tried coming close to to our positions at some locations on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, the official also said. Our forces will stay put because they are well within our perception of the LAC, the officer also added.

The counter offensive by the Indian side has ensured that its troops are dominating the heights along its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). While there was no clash that took place on Saturday after, officials are not ruling out a possibility of escalation, officials tell OneIndia.

Meanwhile the disputed area in South Pangong Tso is now completely dominated by the Indian Army.

The Chinese Peoples Liberation Army had undertaken a provocative military movement, but the same was blocked by the Indian Army on Saturday. The situation is however tense and India has matched weapons.

The source cited above said that there was no scuffle or contact.

The source further added that the Indian troops moved in to occupy the dominating heights on its side of the Line of Actual Control on Saturday on the South Bank of Pangong Tso. This was done after the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance reports suggested that the PLA was attempting move in to occupy the same area.

The Chinese have claimed these heights as theirs. The move by the PLA was foreclosed by our soldiers. They had attempted to change the realities on the ground by intruding into our territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. There was no question of a casualty as there was no violent clash the source also said.

The source however added that the action by the Indian Army on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday was an incursion into Chinese territory. The Indian forces had only occupied the Chushul heights that well within India's perception of the LAC, the source further said.

"The PLA violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," a statement from the Army said.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity," the statement also added.