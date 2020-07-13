  • search
    Amidst crisis with Pilot, Congress throws the family card

    New Delhi, July 13: Issues within a family must be resolved with members sitting together and finding a solution, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said amidst the crisis within the Rajasthan Congress.

    "If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji and Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Surjewala said.

    Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot skips CLP meeting, Congress MLAs taken to Jaipur’s Fairmount resort

    He further said that the party has spoken with Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state.

    "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state," he further added.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot and his deputy, Pilot have been at loggerheads. Gehlot blamed the BKP for trying to destabilise the government. However Pilot has blamed Gehlot's functioning for the crisis.

