Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy will look to postpone legislature session

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 08: Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy is likely to seek a postponement of the monsoon legislature session in the wake of a major crisis staring at his government.

The flurry of resignations by MLAs of both the Congress and JD(S) has brought the coalition in Karnataka to the brink of a collapse. The Cabinet is likely to send a letter to the Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala seeking a postponement of the session, which is scheduled to begin on July 12.

There would further clarity on the matter on Tuesday, when the Speaker is expected to take a call on the resignations. The MLAs who have resigned have so far maintained that there is no question of changing their decision.

Kumaraswamy who returned to Bengaluru from the United States met with senior Congress leaders. He is said to have discussed awarding Cabinet berths to the disgruntled MLAs.

One of the points discussed at the meeting according to sources was to set up a fresh Cabinet. The existing Cabinet ministers would be called upon to resign so as to accommodate the disgruntled one, the source also said.

Of the 13 MLAs who resigned, 10 are in Mumbai. The remaining would join them today. The MLAs would return to Bengaluru on Tuesday and submit their resignations in person, the source also said.