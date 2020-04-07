Amidst COVID-19 outbreak,Nippon Paint extends support painter community in AP, Telangana

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

Hyderabad, April 07: With the recent Covid-19 outbreak being declared a global pandemic by WHO, the current crisis has taken a toll on the average daily wage workers' earnings, including painters. In an effort to help painters amidst this ongoing crisis, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) Asia's leading paint manufacturer, today announced that they will be providing financial benefits to its painter associates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, through e-vouchers and distribution of essential groceries through supermarkets and Kirana stores. This will ensure that the painter families have access to essential grocery items in light of the lockdown.

Under the initiative, Nippon Paint reached out to the painter associates depending on their location. The painters in the cities were provided with e-vouchers, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities of their choice from their neighbourhood supermarkets and grocery stores. However, direct distribution of essential groceries took place for the painters in smaller towns through tie-ups with local grocery/kirana stores.

Speaking about the effort, S Mahesh Anand, President - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, "Nippon Paint always strives to support painters, who are our key stakeholders in their growth and challenges. In view of the current Covid-19 pandemic that has shaken the world, we are committed to help reduce the impact faced by our painters who mostly rely on daily wages. We hope that our contribution will help sustain their families during the current lockdown and hopefully endure this crisis together".

About Nippon Paint:

Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world.

Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness.

Nippon Paint's mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society. The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia.