    Amidst CBi VS Bengal police war, Mamata gives this certificate

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 04: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams, accusing the BJP leadership of pursuing political vendetta.

    est Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes out from Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumars residence, after CBI offcials came to questioning commissioner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam. in Kolkata
    est Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes out from Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence, after CBI offcials came to questioning commissioner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam. in Kolkata

    "The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.

    The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with the scams, with officials in the central investigating agency stating Saturday that they might arrest the Kolkata police chief as a last resort.

    The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, is not responding to notices to appear before the agency, they said.

    "The Kolkata Police Commissioner is among the best in the world. His integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned. He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," Banerjee added.

    Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, had also skipped a meeting with Election Commission officials last week.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 5:54 [IST]
