Amidst all the resignations, one JD(S) MLA spotted at airport

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: There may be one more resignation on its way in Karnataka, where the drama has played out for long now.

The spotting of JD(S) MLA, Srinivasa Gowda at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday has given room for speculation that another MLA is on his way out of the troubled JD(S)-Congress coalition. It may be recalled that two more MLAs from the Congress resigned today, taking the count to 16.

Gowda was spotted at the airport with a briefcase and did not utter a word. When asked if he was headed to Delhi or Mumbai, he refused to answer the question. What added to the speculations further was the presence of B Y Vijayendra at the airport He is the younger son of B S Yeddyurappa and BJP's youth wing general secretary.

His moves are closely being watched now. It may be recalled that a few months back he had accused the BJP of trying to bribe him and asking him to resign.