Amid winter chills, Delhi receives light showers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: Delhi continued to witness a further drop in the temperatures after rainfall hit the national capital. According to latest reports, Delhi and parts of Punjab and Haryana received mild to moderate rainfall.

AS per Skymet weather, final clearance from rains will come around January 19.

As a matter of fact, out of the monthly normal of 19.3 mm, the city has already received 17.8 mm of rain. January and February are the rainiest winter months for the city.

Rainfall was observed in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated regions in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

As Cold wave conditions persisted across north India, rains drenched several states while hilly areas received snowfall, with the weather office predicting more downpour and snow in some places in the next few days.

Till now, the capital city of Delhi has already received two spells of rain in the month of January. The first spell of the month was between January 7 and 9. The second rainy spell was recorded on Monday this week.

Meanwhile, Dense to very dense fog was observed in Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated pockets in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha. Moderate fog occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh.