Amid, ‘will hijack plane to Pakistan,’ all Indian airports on very high alert

New Delhi, Feb 23: Airports across the country have been put on very high alert following a hijack threat. A call to the operation control centre of Air India warned about a flight being hijacked to Pakistan.

While airports were already on alert following the Pulwama attack, the levels have been further raised following the hijack threat, officials said. Following the call,. The Bureau of Civil Aviation issued a list of dos for all airports.

The note said that in view of the above, Aviation Security Unit, Aviation Security Group and all aircraft operators shall adopt the following measures with immediate effect:

Strict access control to regulate entry to terminal building, airside, all operation area and other aviation facilities.

Intensive checking of vehicles entering car parking area to preclude possibility of car bomb attacks.

Manning of all cargo gates and vehicle entry gates will be strengthened with strong armed support.

Any other security measures based on local intelligence inputs.

Enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors including enhanced random screening at the main gate.

Enhanced screening and protection of hold baggage, cargo, cargo terminal, catering, mails, etc.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras as well as manual surveillance in and around the terminal building and operational areas.

Quick reaction team and perimeter patrolling to be strengthened.