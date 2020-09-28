Amid widespread protest, Punjab CM Amarinder to hold sit-in against farm laws

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 28: Amid widespread protest by farmers, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a sit in against the contentious farm bills on Monday. The chief minister will hold his protest at the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh - Khatkar Kalan.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed on the three bills - nearly a week after unprecedented drama in parliament - despite requests by several opposition leaders to send them back for discussion.

On Sunday, Amarinder said his government is exploring all options, including possible amendments to the state laws, to protect farmers' interests.

The chief minister expressed disappointment and anguish over President Ram Nath Kovind's nod to the three Bills "without giving the Congress and other Opposition parties the opportunity to put their concerns before Parliament".

The President's assent had come as a big blow to the farmers, who are out on the roads protesting against the Centre's assault on their interests, he said.

Karnataka bandh today over farm bills; Measures taken to ensure normalcy, says govt

Implementation of these dangerous new laws in their current form would destroy Punjab's agriculture - the lifeline of its economy, said Amarinder, adding that the very livelihood of farmers was at stake due to the legislations, which the Centre succeeded in imposing by "brute majority".The exclusion of the MSP from the legislations had raised serious concerns about the intent of the BJP-led Union Government, the chief minister said.

Punjab, which will be the worst affected by these treacherous laws, will take this fight forward with all its might, said Amarinder, vowing not to give up till the farmers get back their due rights.