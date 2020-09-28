Punjab to move SC against farm laws; CM Amarinder holds sit-in

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 28: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced his government would move the Supreme Court against contentious farm bills, which were approved by the president on Sunday.

Punjab Congress leaders, led by Singh, on Monday launched a sit-in agitation against the laws at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh.

Besides legal recourse, the Punjab government was looking at other options to scuttle the Centre's new agriculture laws "that are designed to ruin Punjab's farmers and economy", said the Chief Minister.

The CM said he will consult a team of lawyers on the farmers' legislation and would move the matter in the Supreme Court. He also said that he will invite Rahul Gandhi to Punjab to take the lead of the forthcoming campaign.

'ISI looks for people they can easily arm with guns & grenades. In last 3 yrs, we've held over 150 terrorists. Everything in Punjab was peaceful. But when your bread & butter is snatched, won't you be furious? They become a target of ISI. What govt did is anti-national," asked Amarinder.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed on the three bills - nearly a week after unprecedented drama in parliament - despite requests by several opposition leaders to send them back for discussion.

On Sunday, Amarinder said his government is exploring all options, including possible amendments to the state laws, to protect farmers' interests.

The chief minister expressed disappointment and anguish over President Ram Nath Kovind's nod to the three Bills "without giving the Congress and other Opposition parties the opportunity to put their concerns before Parliament".

The President's assent had come as a big blow to the farmers, who are out on the roads protesting against the Centre's assault on their interests, he said.

Karnataka bandh today over farm bills; Measures taken to ensure normalcy, says govt

Implementation of these dangerous new laws in their current form would destroy Punjab's agriculture - the lifeline of its economy, said Amarinder, adding that the very livelihood of farmers was at stake due to the legislations, which the Centre succeeded in imposing by "brute majority".The exclusion of the MSP from the legislations had raised serious concerns about the intent of the BJP-led Union Government, the chief minister said.

Punjab, which will be the worst affected by these treacherous laws, will take this fight forward with all its might, said Amarinder, vowing not to give up till the farmers get back their due rights.