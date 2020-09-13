Amid tussle with Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 13: Amid tussle with the ruling party Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday.

Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

The meeting comes days after Ms Ranaut's Mumbai office was partially demolished by civic officials, in a move she alleged was revenge for her comments criticising the state's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).