    Amid tussle with Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 13: Amid tussle with the ruling party Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday.

    Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

    Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari
    Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

    The meeting comes days after Ms Ranaut's Mumbai office was partially demolished by civic officials, in a move she alleged was revenge for her comments criticising the state's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

