Amid tussle with Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 13: Amid tussle with the ruling party Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday.

Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

The meeting comes days after Ranaut's Mumbai office was partially demolished by civic officials, in a move she alleged was revenge for her comments criticising the state's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Talking to reporters after the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, the actor said, "I met the governor. He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics."

"I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour," she said.

The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day as her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

On Friday, the "Queen" actor had urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the "harassment of women". In a tweet, she had asked Gandhi if she was not anguished by the treatment given by the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is also a part.