    Amid tensions, Google glitch shows Pak flag for ‘World’s Best Toilet Paper’ search

    Islamabad, Feb 17: Searching for 'best toilet paper in the world' in Google's image shows pictures of Pakistan's national flags as the first few results.

    The pictures have been shared vigorously and are currently going viral online. The hashtag #Besttoiletpaperintheworld was also trending on Twitter as people were tweeting out the images of their Google searches.

    The Google image search result popped up two days after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 jawans in Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the deadliest terror attack on security personnel in the state in recent times.

    Recently, a search on the word 'idiot' showed results of US President Donald Trump. Narendra Modi's images popped up in the search results for "Top 10 criminals". Most recently, the query "bad chief minister" showed results of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a description from his Wikipedia page.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 22:43 [IST]
