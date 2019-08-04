Amid tension in Valley, Farooq Abdullah says don't do anything that could escalate tension

By Shreya

Srinagar, Aug 04: With uncertainty looming large over the Valley, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday appealed to India and Pakistan to not take any such step that could escalate the tension between the two countries.

Abdullah's statement comes after the all-party meet held at his residence to discuss the current situation in the Valley. The meeting was attended by leaders from PDP, National Conference, Congress, and Peoples' Movement.

Amidst turmoil, Amit Shah to make much anticipated visit to J&K

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah today said, "I appeal to both the countries, India & Pakistan not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries."

He added that it was unanimously decided that 'all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever.'

"The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting, at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels... " ANI reported Mufti.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the police gave clear instructions to all hotels to not provide any venue for the parties to hold a meeting and hence everyone was called at Farooq Abdullah's house.

Meanwhile, Home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday days after security was reinforced across the Kashmir valley after a terror threat. The meeting laster for around an hour.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had cut short the Amarnath Yatra on Friday and asked pilgrims and vacationers to leave the state after the terror threat. Thousands of tourists and Amarnath pilgrims left Kashmir in the last two days.