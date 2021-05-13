Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, India receives 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators from Italy

Decoding Happy Hypoxia: How this Covid-19 new symptom in second wave is taking toll on youngsters

New Delhi, May 13: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, India on Thursday received as many as 30 oxygen concentrators and two ventilators from Italy, informed Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Thanking the European Union partner for their thoughtful support, Bagchi tweeted, "Committed to further consolidating our friendly ties. Consignment of 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators, and other medical equipment arrives from Italy. Thank our EU partner for this support."

It can be seen that several countries stood in solidarity with India as the country fights the deadly coronavirus that took many lives.

Restore frequency of cargo flights, stop surging prices of medical supplies of COVID-19: India to China

Global support in the form of PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other raw materials for the production of vaccines are pouring in to help India mitigate such a massive COVID-19 surge.

According to the health ministry, India recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.

