    Amid spike in cases, Maharashtra to reopen its schools from July

    Mumbai, June 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday gave his nod for starting the academic year for students through digital and online platforms on a pilot project basis.

    "The decision was taken in a video conference meeting with the state education minister. He has also agreed upon reopening schools in areas away from the cities that are COVID-19 free after taking adequate precautionary measures," the CMO said.

    The schools will be opened only in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found in a month, while in other areas 'online schools' will be functional.

    A circular issued on Monday stated that "schools not located in red zone can commence classes of Standard 9, 10 and 12 from July 1" while "classes of 6th to 8th standards would begin from August".

    "Though in some areas schools could not be opened, the process of teaching cannot be stopped. The use of digital technology to reach out with students should be adopted," it said.

    "Classes of Standard 1 and 2 are exempted from online teaching. However, for remaining standards certain hours per week have been defined by the government. We are trying to use All India Radio (AIR) network as well to reach out to students with the curriculum," Gaikwad said.

    Some of the teaching can be broadcast, she added. However, some teachers' and principals' unions have demanded that all school in the state open from August.

    maharashtra coronavirus

