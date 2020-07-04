Amid spike in cases, Cuttack announces shutdown till July 8

India

oi-Deepika S

Cuttak, July 04: A complete shutdown has been ordered in Cuttack, in view of growing coronavirus cases in the city. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) announced that the shutdown will remain in force till July 8 midnight.

As per the notification, all the non-essential shops will remain closed and non-essential travel will be completely prohibited. The order will come to effect from today.

All the essential shops like grocery, vegetable and milk shops will remain open from 5 AM to 6 PM. They have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 guidelines and follow social distancing norms.

Emergency services like medicine stores and online delivery of essential commodities will be allowed during the shutdown period. Other services like water and electricity supply will function as usual.

With 561 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Odisha tally reached the 8,000-mark as the state government enforced weekend shutdowns in 18 of the 30 districts from July 4.

Of the 561 new cases, 425 were from quarantine centres while 136 were local cases. Ganjam has reported 283 cases, followed by 81 in Cuttack and 76 in Rayagada. Two more Covid-19 positive persons with co-morbidity conditions, like diabetes and hypertension, also died of the disease taking the death toll to 29 in the state.