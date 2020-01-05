Amid rumours of discord, Abdul Sattar's 'alternative' in Aurangabad irks Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

Mumbai, Jan 05: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "disappointed" with newly-inducted minister Abdul Sattar in connection with the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad polls where the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi managed to win the president's post after a rebellion and draw of lots, a senior Shiv Sena leader said on Sunday.

Sattar, who joined the Sena from the Congress ahead of the October Assembly polls, has been accused of "sabotage" by a section of Sena leaders in Aurangabad who claimed his supporters did not throw their weight behind the MVA-backed Congress candidate in the poll for the ZP's vice president.

Since coming to power, the three parties have decided to fight such local elections in tandem to keep the BJP out of power.

"Sattar has some plans for his supporters so was considering an alternative in the ZP poll. However, Uddhavji has communicated clearly to him on the importance of the MVA remaining intact," a senior Sena leader said on condition of anonymity.

"Uddhavji is disappointed with Sattar and has made it clear to the minister," the leader added. Sattar, who met Uddhav on Sunday, on his part, claimed all was well.

"I have informed Uddhavji my side in this whole episode. I am very much part of Sena and am not leaving the party. I am meeting Uddhavji tomorrow (Monday) evening," the MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district said.

There was intense speculation on Saturday that Sattar had resigned, with several Aurangabad Sena leaders, prime among them being former Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire, coming out openly against him.

Khaire called Sattar a "snake" and a "traitor". On Sunday, Meena Shelke of the MVA was appointed president of Aurangabad ZP after a draw of lots following a tie with Sena rebel Devyani Dongaonkar, who was the outgoing president.

Lahanu Gaikwad of the BJP was elected vice president.