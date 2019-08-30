  • search
    Amid rising tensions over Kashmir, India, Pak to hold technical talks on Kartarpur Corridor today

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 30: Despite the escalating tensions over Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani officials on Friday will likely hold a technical meeting at Zero Point on the border to discuss the Kartarpur Corridor project.

    India, Pak to hold technical talks on Kartarpur
    File photo of Kartarpur

    Pakistan has said that it will go ahead with the cross-border Kartarpur Corridor project, to be opened in November for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

    "India concurred with Pakistan's proposal, and the technical meeting on Kartarpur Sahib corridor is being held on August 30 at Zero Point," Faisal said at a briefing on Thursday.

    "Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as announced by our Prime Minister," he added.

    The focus of the meeting will be to finalise the agreement on the modalities for Kartarpur Corridor and will follow a technical-level meeting to finalise the alignment of the temporary road, as agreed by Pakistan in July for the corridor.

    Committed to complete Kartarpur Corridor, despite tense ties with India, says Pakistan

    Notably, the meeting comes at a time when Islamabad has escalated tensions with India by announcing that it has test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile, warning that it might close its airspace for India.

    Reacting on reports that Pakistan is mulling options to shut its airspace for Indian flights entirely, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "What we understand is perhaps there were certain sectors which were temporarily closed, there have been NOTAM (A notice to airmen) which were issued that too for a certain period. There has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace."

    The Kartarpur Gurdwara, located on the bank of river Ravi in Pakistan, is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indias Gurdaspur district, and about 120 km northeast of Lahore.

