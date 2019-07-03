  • search
    By Shreya
    Mumbai, July 03: Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a huge python, estimated to be five to six feet in length, has been found stuck in a nullah wall in Lokmanya Nagar in Thane on Tuesday.

    In the video that has surfaced, the python is seen stuck in the wall just above the drainage. Only the middle portion of the snake could be seen while its head and tail were trapped inside the crevices.

    Amid rain fury, huge python stuck in wall rescued in Thane
    Representational Image

    The rescue operation of this python is carried out by few snake rescuers, local residents, forest and fire brigade team from last seven hours, but to no avail. Local residents claim that the python was washed away from the National Park mountain, entered a local house constructed and got stuck in the drain pipe of the nullah.

    Weather today: Rain gods kind on Bengal, heavy showers in offing

    Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in the rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
