Amid Rafale offensive, Congress highlights 'A to Z' scams of BJP

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Congress party's social media head Divya Spandana tweeted a list of what her party called as "scams and corruption of Modi and his govt". It's titled as the "A to Z of BJP Scams".

The image lists out 26 scams, in alphabetical order, attributed to the "Bhrashtachari Janta Party". It starts with "A for Adani Power Scam" and carries an image of industrialist Gautam Adani.

All the scams and corruption of Modi and his Govt right here #CorruptModi https://t.co/SzakB5DGpL pic.twitter.com/0evJqBAJXn — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 25, 2018

Her tweet comes a day after Rahul Gandhi promised that in the next two-three months you will have fun after we will show you Narendra Modi's work -- Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (his expansion for the GST).

Those featured on this list include, Smriti Irani, Anandiben Patel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prakash Javadekar, Jay Shah, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and BS Yedyurappa.

The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the Rafale jet deal.

The Rafale controversy took a new turn last week after Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication Mediapart on Friday that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant.

Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.