    Amid political upheaval in MP, Digvijaya Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 12: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday filed his nomination here for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election.

    Singh reached the state Assembly secretariat around 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to the returning officer and Vidhan Sabha principal secretary A P Singh.

    He thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him and nominating him for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

    Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, are falling vacant next month.

    Scindia likely to be BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from MP

    The Congress has re-nominated Singh, while the BJP has named former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the saffron party on Wednesday, as its Rajya Sabha poll nominee from Madhya Pradesh.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 12th MARCH, 2020

      Both the Congress and BJP are sure to win one seat each and a keen contest is likely for the third one.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
      X