Amid political deadlock, Congress-NCP delegation meets Governor over ‘farmer' issues

Mumbai, Nov 05: Amid political deadlock and no party coming forward to stake a government formation claim, a joint delegation of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, on Tuesday. This comes a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

Every move by leaders in Maharashtra is being closely watched as the political situation in the state post assembly election results is extremely volatile. All kinds of speculations and rumours over government formation and alliances are doing rounds.

BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. Various possibilities and probabilities are being discussed. Reportedly, NCP and Sena were also in talks.

"Discussion was held on the losses caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains. Financial assistance announced by govt for Sangli and Kolhapur has not reached farmers yet,so we asked for help to all farmers," said NCP's Ajit Pawar after a delegation of NCP and Congress met Maharashtra Governor today.

At around the same time that Pawar met Gandhi on Monday, Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A short while before that on Monday Devendra Fadnavis met Amit Shah.

When asked about political deadlock, Raut said Shiv Sena is not acting as an obstacle in government formation and whoever has the majority can form the government in the state.

