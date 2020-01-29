Amid opposition walkout, Kerala Governor reads out 'anti-CAA' para in assembly

India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29: Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday read out the references on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution, passed by the state assembly, while presenting his policy address of the Left government in the House.

Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the government over the resolution passed by the assembly and the petition moved in the Supreme court against the law, said though he has his "reservations and disagreement" over the subject, he would read paragraph 18 of the policy address, to "honour" the Chief Minister's wish.

Reading out the the anti-CAA stand of the state government, he said "our citizenship can never be on the basis of religion as this goes against the grain of secularism which is part of the basic structure of the constitution".

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, opposition Congress led UDF MLAs blocked Kerala Governor inside the state assembly on Wednesday with 'go back' slogans and placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The incident took place when Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan ushered Khan to the assembly hall for presenting the policy address.

Though the CM and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating opposition members, they didn't budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of CAA.

After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the opposition members using force and cleared the governor's way to the dias.

As soon as the Governor reached the dias, the national anthem was played but the opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started the 'Governor go back' slogans soon after it's completion. When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans. After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit in protest at the gate of the Assembly.