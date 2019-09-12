Amid ongoing tussle in Bengal unit Amit Shah holds meeting with state BJP brass

Kolkata, Sep 12: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah held a meeting with senior West Bengal BJP leaders on Wednesday to take the stock of the state organization amid the ongoing tussle in the unit.

Bengal top BJP brass Mukul Roy, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, and state organization secretary Subrata Chatterjee on this day met with Shah to discuss organizational issues and the upcoming party organisational elections in the state.

Although, Bengal BJP president has denied that there would be any discussions on his differences with Mukul Roy. But State BJP sources said the differences between Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh will be discussed during the meeting.

The leaders informed Shah about the campaign that they have initiated on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC in Bengal and made forays in rural areas.

Though Ghosh described the meeting as a routine stock-taking that happens every two months, there have been few developments that have drawn the central leadership's attention.

Most importantly, the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee's joining BJP, months ahead of the scheduled civic polls in Kolkata in 2020 and his sudden decision to quit the party.

According to the report, BJP leaders feel Sovan has to draw a line between himself and his friend Baisakhi Banerjee while taking decisions, at least with regard to party activities. Party leaders are unconcerned about his personal life; they want him to use his political experience towards party building. Roy and party leader Arvind Menon, who have been to Sovan's apartment to address his grievances, found that Sovan and Baisakhi were more concerned about Debasree Roy's entry into BJP and the comments and developments revolving around the trio.