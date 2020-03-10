Amid MP crisis, BJP, Congress in Twitter race to pay tribute to Madhavrao Scindia

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Mar 10: Amid the political crisis that has plunged the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into a political crisis, the BJP and the Congress have indulged in a twitter race to pay tributes to Madhavrao Scindia, father of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Madhavrao Scindia was a Congress stalwart who served as Union minister under different Congress regimes and was elected to the Lok Sabha for nine terms, without ever losing an election.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Madhavrao Scindia, father of Jyotiraditya Scindia on his birth anniversary today.

Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Will Kamal Nath find ways to blame BJP or accepts party's failure

Singh had earlier said that the current political crisis is "none of our business", calling it Congress' internal conflict.

When asked about the political crisis in the state, Chouhan said, "We have nothing to do with this. This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government."

Minutes after former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered Madhavrao Scindia, father of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Madhya Pradesh Congress also paid tribute to the former leader.

"We honour Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary today. He served as a Lok Sabha MP for nine terms and served as the Railways Minister. The first Shatabdi Express was launched during his tenure," tweeted the Congress.

The MP government plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, were carted away to Bengaluru and this is a major development ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections.

Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.

Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia join BJP?

The MLAs who are in Bengaluru are being managed by Jyotiradiya's personal assistant Purushotham Parashar.

The minister said they have requested the chief minister to reconstitute the cabinet, in an apparent move to quell dissent in the party by accommodating some of the rebel MLAs in the council of ministers.