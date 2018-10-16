Amid calls for resignation over sexual harassment charges, Akbar praises Modi govt

New Delhi, Oct 16: Union minister M J Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, Tuesday praised the Modi government's efforts towards poverty alleviation and hit out at the Congress for its "continued campaign of defaming India".

"A Brookings study says that about 44 people are coming out of poverty every minute in India. A large credit goes to Modi Government's implementation of National Food Security Act which covers 80 crore people. But Congress cannot see this and continues its campaign defaming India," Akbar, who is Minister of State for External Affairs, tweeted.

The National Food Security Act 2013 was during UPA's tenure.

Amid allegations and mounting demand for his resignation, Akbar has dug in the heels and refused to quit. He had slapped a criminal defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, one of the first to make the charges against Akbar.

The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have been actively seeking the Centre's response over the matter and have been demanding Akbar's resignation from the cabinet of ministers.

There is a view within the BJP that there is no legal case against him, and allegations pertain to a time long before he became a minster.

On Sunday, upon his return from Africa where he was leading a delegation, Akbar claimed that he was the victim of a political conspiracy ahead of general elections, a charge which Ramani and the other accusers have denied.