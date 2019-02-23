Amid major crackdown Centre rushed 100 companies of troops to J&K

Srinagar, Feb 23: The Centre has rushed 100 companies of Paramilitary Forces to Kashmir on an urgent basis. The move comes just eight days after 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in a terror attack at Pulwama.

The Ministry for Home Affairs ordered for the additional deployment of 100 companies of paramilitary forces that comprise 45 companies of the CRPF, 35 from BSF and 10 each from the ITBP and SSB.

The move comes amidst a major crackdown n the Valley where raids were conducted on separatist leaders. The forces also arrested JKLF chief, Yasin Malik on Friday night. Several others including the chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Hamid Fayaz were arrested.

Police officials said that this was a move aimed at preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The security has been tightened also in the wake of a crucial hearing on Article 35-A in the Supreme Court. The matter is likely to come up on Monday. The article grants special rights and privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the Pulwama attack, the government had also withdrawn the security cover of several separatists in the Valley.