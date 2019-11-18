Amid Maharashtra turmoil, PM Modi's praise for Sharad Pawar's NCP raises eyebrows

Mumbai, Nov 18: Amid Maharashtra turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)for strictly "adhering to parliamentary norms."

Addressing the House on the occasion of the 250th session of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi hailed NCP and BJD for adhering strictly to parliamentary norms, and noted that they raised points effectively even though they never went to the well.

"Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them," he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a final call on a tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra after 25 days of deadlock.Sharad Pawar's party, the key player in Maharashtra is in talks with its ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The Sena's alliance with the BJP fell apart over 50:50 demand including the chief ministers post.

Maharashtra came under President's rule on November 12 after all three parties BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP failed to claim to form government.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

Pre-poll allies the Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats.