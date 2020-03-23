  • search
Coronavirus
    Amid lockdown, Delhi govt to present its budget in Assembly

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Amid a lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will present its budget in the Assembly on Monday.

    Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage.

    Amid lockdown, Delhi govt to present its budget in Assembly
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because without passage of budget, the government won't be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

    Delhi locked down: What you should know

    The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
