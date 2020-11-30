YouTube
    New farm bills empower farmers, gives them legal protection: PM Modi amid protests

    New Delhi, Nov 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said farmers were being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market and the new farm law has given them new option and legal protection.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days," said PM Modi in Varanasi.

    "There's new trend now, earlier decisions of govt were opposed, now rumours have become basis for opposition. Propaganda is spread that although decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws," the prime minister said.

    "The promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers," he added.

    Further, the Prime Minister said, "With establishing of a perishable cargo center in Varanasi, now farmers here have got a facility to store and sell their produce easily. Due to this storage capacity, for the first time, the produce of farmers here is being exported in large quantities."

    narendra modi farmers

