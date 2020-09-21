Amid farmers protest in Bengaluru, Karnataka legislature session begins

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Sep 21: Karnataka monsoon assembly began on Monday amid farmer organisations holding protests and the state government reaching out to opposition to cut short the session as some 50-60 MLAs are COVID-19 positive or in home isolation.

It can be seen that farmer organisations are staging a protest march in Bengaluru against what they say are anti-farmer bills passed by the Centre and the state. Karnataka had passed a law to allow non-agriculturists to buy farmland which they could not do so till recently.

In May, the state amended the APMC act which allows farmers to directly sell to private players circumventing the 160 APMCs in the state. This had attracted the ire of some farmer organisations.

Meanwhile, large parts of the state are undergoing heavy rains and the farmer organisations want adequate compensation to be given to those who have suffered due to the recent floods.

The state government wants the session, which is currently scheduled for 10 days - till September 30, to be shortened to three days.

Nearly 10 members of the BS Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are under isolation. Several opposition leaders too, including former minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation.