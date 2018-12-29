Modi attacks Congress over farm loan waiver in Karnataka, says it betrayed farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 29: Amid threat from allies to boycott the functions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi releaseD commemorative postage stamp on Maharaja Suheldev on Saturday.

"To commemorate Maharaja Suhel Dev's death, we are releasing these stamps so that they reach each and every household. To make known of his efforts from years ago, we are driven towards these efforts as he was an icon of bravery, courage and unity. He belonged to everyone, similar to our 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikaas' campaign. We want the future generations to remember such brave warriors, which the previous governments have forgotten."

Ridiculing the Karnataka government scheme to waive farm loans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it benefited a handful of farmers.

"Congress overturned the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, but farmers are already facing the brunt of it as they have to stand in long queues to get Urea. Even in Karnataka, Congress made a backstage entry and established government there. They gave lollipops to people in terms of assurances, and promised loan waiver but only 800 people got their loan waived," he said.

"How can you trust these lollipop companies? They could never waive off such huge debt amounts in 2009-10, how did they do it suddenly now? Because they have sent police after those farmers. In front of 6 lakh crore debt, they have waived off only 60000 crore. When CAG report came, out of this amount, 35 lakh did not go to farmers or indebted people, then where has the money gone?" he added.

Modi will dedicate to the nation the 6th International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre campus in Varanasi. It will serve as a hub for rice research and training in South Asia and SAARC region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur holds significance as among other things he is also likely to release a commemorative postal stamp on the Rajbhar community icon Raja Suheldev.

The PM is also slated to visit the places where the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas would be held from January 21, to review the arrangements.

The PM would be visiting Ghazipur after a gap of two years. He last went there on November 14, 2016, when he announced several projects, most of them of Railways. Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha also represents Ghazipur in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, state Cabinet minister and the SBSP president OP Rajbhar has announced that he wouldn't be attending PM's rally in Ghazipur. Rajbhar, who represents the Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district, is the Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment minister in the state government. His SBSP is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister was upset over not getting the invitation on time so he chose to boycott the PM's rally though BJP leaders were reportedly trying to pacify him.