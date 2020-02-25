Amid Delhi violence, all police stations in West Bengal put on high alert

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Feb 25: All police stations across West Bengal have been put on alert amid the violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said on Tuesday.

All deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and officer-in-charges have been asked to remain "extremely alert", a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

They have been asked for regular patrolling and staying in touch with community leaders, he said. The officers have been asked to take action accordingly to avoid untoward incidents, he added.

With death toll at 8, northeast Delhi remains extremely tense

All officers of the West Bengal Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil in their respective areas, an officer of the state police force said. The violence, underway for the past two days, has left areas of northeast Delhi under a virtual shutdown.

Seven people, including a police head constable, were killed. West Bengal had witnessed violence over the contentious law from December 13 to 17 with several railway stations and other public properties damaged.