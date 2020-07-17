YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid crisis in Rajasthan, another Congress MLA resigns in Madhya Pradesh

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, July 17: Days after the resignation of Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, another Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the Assembly on Friday.

    Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, who represents Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, submitted her resignation in person to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma in the afternoon, said a senior Assembly official.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "It is under process for acceptance," he said.

    Kasdekar could not be contacted for comment.

    After her resignation is accepted, the Congress'' tally of members in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly would be down to 90.

    Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, who is considered close to senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, resigned as a member of the Assembly on Sunday. Lodhi represented Bada-Malhera constituency.

    Madhya Pradesh govt announces portfolio allocation for state ministers: Check full list

    Hours after resigning, the BJP government appointed Lodhi as chairman of the MP State Civil Supplies Corporation and accorded him a cabinet minister''s rank.

    The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March when 22 MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party.

    The effective strength of the Assembly now is 205. The ruling BJP has 107 MLAs. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two legislators, Samajwadi Party one and four are independent.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue