Amid crisis in Congress, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns

By Simran Kashyap

Bhopal, July 07: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday resigned as National General Secretary of Congress. Scindia's resignation comes a day after reports suggested that the former Guna MP may replace Rahul as the next president of the grand old party.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already resigned as Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief.

There is a chorus among within the Congress party for a call for a new chief from the young members of the party, with the names coming to the forefront are Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora.

Scindias and Congress unable to digest defeat in Guna

Earlier names like AK Antony and Sushil Kumar Shinde were also doing the rounds, but a conclusion will only be drawn once the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convenes next week.

A day after he quit as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to continue fighting "10 times more" than what he did in the past years.

Speaking to media persons briefly, he had said, "I am with the poor and the farmers." He had added, "My fight will continue. I will fight 10 time more than I did in the past five years," Rahul Gandhi asserted, indicating an aggressive stance in the future.