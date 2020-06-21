  • search
    Amid COVID, Yoga can help keep body fit and mine serene: Ram Nath Kovind

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 21: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic. Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, he said the ancient science of yoga is India’s great gift to the world.

    “Glad to see more and more people adopting it,” he tweeted and shared some of his pictures in which he is seen performing yoga. “Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” the president said in another tweet. President Kovind practices yoga daily, a Rashtrapati Bhavan official said.

    With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

    This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga’.

