After new surge in Coronavirus cases, Mysuru markets to be shut for 4 days

Mysuru Dasara 2020: Dr CN Manjunath to inaugurate ten-day festival; only 300 people to be allowed

Amid COVID-19 shadow, Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mysuru, Oct 17: The famous 10-day long Dasara festivities commenced in this palace city on Saturday with religious fervour, amid the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the festivities began with Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, atop Chamundi Hill.

Dr Manjunath, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 testing was chosen for Dasara inauguration, in recognition of the service of doctors and front line COVID-19 warriors.

Mysuru Dasara 2020: Dr CN Manjunath to inaugurate ten-day festival; only 300 people to be allowed

Six coronavirus warriors were also honoured at the inaugural to recognise their service in the fight against the pandemic.

With COVID-19 pandemic casting shadow, the government had decided to organise the 410th Dasara festivities in a "simple" way, by and large restricting it to keep up with the traditions.

The 10 day event that every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms, and attracts large crowds and tourists, has been scaled down this time due to COVID-19.

The Mysuru administration has restricted people at most of the events and has arranged for live telecasts.

With Mysuru having a large number of cases, the focus is on strict enforcement of SOPs for controlling the spread of virus and to mark safe Dasara.

'Jumbo Sawari' or procession of well-decorated elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a golden Howdah on Vijayadashmi or the 10th day of the festival, which marks the culmination of celebrations on October 26, has been restricted to the palace premises.

At the palace too, the royal family has decided to hold the celebrations in the simple way with select gathering, due to COVID pandemic.

Navratri 2020: List of 9 colours per day and their significance

The Navaratri celebrations at the palace include several rituals, most remarkably Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, dressed in grand attire, conducting Khasagi durbar (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne, amid chanting vedic hymns.

The royal palace and several parts of Mysuru city will be illuminated with thousands of bulbs glowing during the evenings, all through the festival.

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars.

Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti as homage to Balrampur victim | Oneindia News

Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610.

However, with the abolition of the institution of the kings and the announcement of privy purse, the state government took over the mantle of celebrating Dasara.