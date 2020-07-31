Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims in Kerala celebrate a low-key Bakrid

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, July 31: The Muslim community in Kerala on Friday celebrated Bakrid amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adhering to the strict health protocols laid down by the government.

    Large Idgahs have not been allowed this year due to the pandemic. The famed sweet market (Mittayi theruvu) in Kozhikode which usually bustles with activity during the Id festival, wore a deserted look as it is in a containment zone.

    As per the guidelines, 100 people would be allowed in large mosques, butstrict health protocols, including social distancing norms, wearing of masks and using sanitisers have to be followed. Mosques in containment zones cannot allow people to perform the namaz.

      In his Eid greetings, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished all Keralites and said, "May Bakrid, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and mutual support, both in our daily lives and in our fight against COVID-19." Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wished the people on the occasion.

