  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid COVID-19 pandemic, govt allows surplus rice for making alcohol-based hand sanitisers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The central government on Monday allowed the surplus rice available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to be converted to ethanol for making alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

    Dharmendra Pradhan
    Dharmendra Pradhan

    The decision was taken at a meeting of the NBCC chaired by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, which "approved that the surplus rice available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) may be converted to ethanol for utilisation in making alcohol-based hand-sanitisers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme".

    In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said a section of the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, allows for the conversion of surplus quantities of food grains to ethanol, based on the approval of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC), during an agriculture crop year when there is projected oversupply of food grains as anticipated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

    The decicion comes at a time when there has been huge controversy over reports that many of India's poorest were going hungry because of the nationwide lockdown, even though the godowns of the Food Corporation of India have been full.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X