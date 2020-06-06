  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid COVID-19 outbreak, PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat to be beneficial for all Indians: WHO

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: Coronavirus pandemic, which has presented challenges for several nations, could be an "opportunity" for India to speed up the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, especially with a focus on primary healthcare, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    coronavirus

    WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus was responding to a question on the COVID-19 situation in India, where the number of coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.

    Coronavirus: In a first, India records 300 fatalities in one-day since COVID-19 outbreak

    India went past Italy on Friday to become the sixth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. India saw a record single-day jump of 9,887 coronavirus cases and 294 deaths on Saturday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,36,657 and the death toll to 6,642.

    "Of course COVID is very unfortunate and it's challenging for many nations but we need to look for opportunities too. For instance for India, this could be an opportunity to speed up Ayushman Bharat, especially with a focus on primary health care. I know there is a very strong commitment from the government to speed up the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and with primary healthcare and community engagement, I think we can really turn the tide," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing in Geneva.

    Has Dawood Ibrahim tested positive for COVID-19

    Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health insurance scheme and was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2018.

    Recently, PM Modi had said that the number of people who have benefited from the scheme crossed the one crore-mark. The scheme aims to cover more than 500 million beneficiaries and provide coverage of Rs 500,000 per family per year.

    Referring to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Ghebreyesus added that "using and speeding up what has started could actually help in India and that's what WHO was very appreciative by the way when Ayushman Bharat started. And this could be a very good opportunity actually to test that and speed up and use it to really fight this pandemic."

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic who

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue