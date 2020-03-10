  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid Coronavirus scare, TTD issues advisory to foreigners,NRIS

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Mar 10: Amid fresh coronavirus cases being reported in parts of the country, the TTD that manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here has issued an advisory asking foreigners, NRIs and others not to visit the temple for 28 days after they landed in the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued the advisory late on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

    A TTD statement here said the temple administration has been taking all measures to protect the health of the lakhs of pilgrims visiting the temple.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 23:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X