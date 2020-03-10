  • search
    Amid Coronavirus scare, 17 cases of Cholera reported in Bengaluru, street vendors to be evicted

    Bengaluru, Mar 10: Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India as Bengaluru civic body is busy in tackling the potential spread of the disease, another public health emergency Cholera is knocking the silicon valley. till now 17 cases have been reported.

    The Chief Health Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that all of them are getting medication. It is sporadic. That is why it is scattered in different places of Bengaluru. The number of cases at this point is unusual because we haven't had Cholera cases in the last two years.

    They have written to the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board, and sent water samples for testing and the results are awaited.

    On Monday, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted, "Taking cognizance of burgeoning number of cases, the civic body decided to evict street food vendors to ensure the city's cleanliness."

    BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar stated that the civic body would also undertake door-to-door campaigns to ensure cleanliness.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 17:33 [IST]
