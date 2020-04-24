  • search
    Amid coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal CM greets people on start of Ramzan month

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted the people of the Muslim community on the start of the holy month of Ramzan and urged them to offer prayers from their homes in the wake of the COVID-19.

    Banerjee also appealed to people to come together in the fight against coronavirus, and ensure peace and communal harmony amid the crisis.

    Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Ramzan Mubarak to everyone! This holy month is a time for introspection and renewal. My best wishes to everyone fasting for 1 month. In the interest of public safety, to ensure a healthy virus-free society, my humble appeal that this year we pray to almighty from our homes".

    "Through thick & thin, Bengal has always maintained a united front while facing any adversity. Let's promise each other in this holy month, we will stand shoulder to shoulder fighting this pandemic and ensure that peace and communal harmony will always be maintained," she added.

    The West Bengal Chief Minister also reiterated that people must stay indoors and take all precautionary measures.

    "One thing that we've learned from our forefathers is that good always triumphs over evil, and as we face evil now, may the almighty bless us and make everything right. Stay at home! Take all precautionary measures! Keep yourself and your family safe," Banerjee said.

