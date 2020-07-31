YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid coronavirus outbreak, religious places to reopen from September 1 in Rajasthan

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 31: Rajasthan government has announced opening of all religious places for public from September 1. According to reports, the state's home department will issue guidelines for the same.

    Ashok Gehlot

    On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials where he directed all district collectors to start preparations for opening the religious places, and ensuring that social distancing and other health protocols are followed.

    CM Gehlot also directed them to select Gram Rakshak (village guards) for all gram panchayats by August 31. He further said that these village guards will act as a bridge between the police and the public, which will increase the confidence of the public in the police.

    Rajasthan horse-trading rates have gone up, claims Ashok Gehlot

    While reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Gehlot directed that for better monitoring of the pandemic in the districts, the in-charge secretary should go on a two-day visit from August 31 and take stock of all arrangements.

    During the visit, they should make an in-depth review of arrangements including awareness campaign, status of medical resources, plasma therapy and make the state government aware of the requirements, Gehlot said.

    7-year-old Buddy, 1st dog to test positive for COVID-19 dies in New York

    Gehlot further directed to start plasma therapy at all medical colleges in the state with the permission of ICMR at the earliest. He said that people should be motivated to donate plasma. It was informed in the meeting that efforts are being made to start plasma therapy in Ajmer by August 15.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan coronavirus ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue