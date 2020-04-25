Amid coronavirus crisis in India, Telangana's TRS, BJP indulge in blame game

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Apr 25: Telangana BJP on Saturday condemned the statements being made by ministers and other senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, claiming that BJP is indulging in politics during the coronavirus crisis.

It can be seen that the BJP is the primary Opposition party in Telangana with total absence of India's grand-old party (Congress) not playing that role.

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson k Krishna Saagar Rao said, "BJP is duty-bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers, who are awaiting the delivery of big promises made by CM KCR that he will buy every single grain of the yield in the entire state."

Do Gaj ki Doori: PM Modi hails villages for joining hands to fight spread of COVID-19 in India

"BJP State President Bandi Sanjay had to resort to a one-day hunger strike to highlight the plight of farmers in the state. But, TRS government instead of being accountable and delivering the promises made to the farmers to purchase their yield, is making irrelevant political statements against BJP," he added.

The state BJP demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep his commitments given to the farmers of the state, who are relying on his word that his government would purchase everything they have produced so far in this season.

Coronavirus impact: Number of fatalities due to road accidents, crimes see a dip in India

The BJP also demanded that the purchase process should be hurried up, as farmers would not be able to hold their produce for too long and can incur severe losses if there are untimely rains.