  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid controversy, JNU defers discussion on Hindi being a subject in UG programmes

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 25: Amid allegations that its administration is trying to impose hindi as a subject in the undergraduate programmes, the JNU on Tuesday asserted that it is "unfortunate" that such "misinformation" has been circulated and said the discussion on the matter has been deferred.

    Amid controversy, JNU defers discussion on Hindi being a subject in UG programmes

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University said such "irresponsible" statements are "undesirable and condemnable" and clarified that the varsity administration has not taken any such decision. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Monday had alleged that the varsity was trying to impose Hindi by making it a compulsory subject at the undergraduate BA and B-Tech courses.

    [Situation in Bengal nothing less than Emergency: Prakash Javadekar]

    The students' body had said one of the agenda items of the the 151st meeting of the academic council on Friday pertains to "making Hindi a compulsory subject at undergraduate level for BA and B-Tech courses". In a statement, JNU's Registrar Pramod Kumar said it is unfortunate that some students have been spreading misinformation in the media claiming that the JNU administration has imposed Hindi as a compulsory subject in the undergraduate programmes of the University. "Such irresponsible statements are undesirable and condemnable. It is to clarify that the JNU administration has not taken any such decision," he said.

    The agenda item of the Academic Council (which the JNUSU alleged pertained to imposition of Hindi) was related to a discussion on a letter from the UGC seeking the views of the university on Hindi as a possible course in the undergraduate programmes, he added.

    "The university has recently conducted a workshop to discuss various issues related to the Draft National Education Policy. Therefore, the discussion on the agenda item in the Academic Council has been deferred. "It is underlined that JNU has taken no decision to impose Hindi in the Curricula of its undergraduate programmes," Kumar added in the statement. The students' union expressed happiness at the decision and said there needs to be vigilance against "anti-student" policies of the varsity.

    PTI

    More JNU News

    Read more about:

    jnu hindi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue