'Ready to take any responsibility': Rahul at Sonia's crucial meet with Cong 'rebels'

There's no democracy in India, it is only in imagination: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Amid Centre-farmer faceoff, Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said.

Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhi's destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," he told PTI.

Asked where was the former Congress chief headed, Surjewala did not disclose the details. Sources said Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning. His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.

Gandhi's travel abroad comes a day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday.

The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion.