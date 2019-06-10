Amid Bengal violence, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi meets PM, Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: Amid post-poll violence in West Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, he termed it as a 'courtesy visit' as he couldn't come to wish PM on the day of his swearing-in ceremony.

Incidentally, the meeting comes in the backdrop of post- poll violence in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas, which saw the death of several people on Saturday evening. While police claim two BJP workers and one of the Trinamool Congress died in political clashes, the BJP leadership here has claimed that four of its workers were killed.

Situation under control, says Bengal govt in reply to centre's advisory over violence

The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat on Monday and decided to observe "Black Day" throughout the state, party sources said. On Wednesday, the BJP will march to the Kolkata Police headquarters of Lalbazar to protest against the violence in Sandeshkhali, they said.

The Union home ministry on Saturday night had sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed Home Minister Amit Shah about the clashes.

Stating that there were a few "stray post-poll clashes" in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday claimed that the situation in the state was "under control" in a letter to the Centre. The Centre had issued an advisory after four people died in violence between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.